First Warning Forecast | Weekend finishes dry, then rain chances return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s sunshine was well-deserved after the active finish to the work week. Quiet weather rolls on into Sunday as floodwaters continue to recede. Rain chances then return to the forecast from Monday through Thursday morning. However, at this time, the rainfall looks manageable and does not pose a threat for new flooding. Meanwhile, afternoon temperatures are set to soar into the 70s yet again on Wednesday and Thursday before a brief and less potent chill-down arrives on Friday. Then, another system brings a spike in temperatures on Saturday with a renewed chance for rain.

Saturday evening stays dry with an increase in high cloud cover through midnight. Temperatures fall to the low 30s by this time.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy as low temperatures fall to near 30 degrees, perhaps the upper 20s in rural spots.

After some clouds to start, Sunday afternoon turns sunny again as high temperatures surge to near 60 degrees with a stiff southwest breeze.

Presidents Day on Monday turns mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. High temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a quick-passing shower possible. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers at times. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 degrees.

After a brief shower or two early on, Thursday turns mostly sunny and dry. A breezy and unseasonably warm day is on tap as high temperatures surge to the mid 70s.

Friday stays mostly sunny but turns cooler as afternoon temperatures only reach the low 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High temperatures rise to around 60 degrees.

