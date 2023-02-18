Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Nine juveniles were injured in a late-night shooting Friday at a gas station in Columbus Georgia.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a unit was dispatched at about 10:11 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several gunshot victims and a large group of people. Authorities say nine victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

Police said all of the victims are under the age of 18, with the youngest being a 5-year-old boy and the eldest a 17-year-old boy. The other victims include a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. Two 13-year-old girls were also injured in the shooting.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said investigators are speaking to witnesses, some of whom are cooperating, while others are not.

Blackmon said that based on officers’ preliminary investigation, they believe an altercation took place at a party nearby that moved to the gas station and led to the shooting.

“We’re committed to ensure that we find the person or person that are responsible for this senseless crime,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon encouraged anyone with information to come forward

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

