Generals win at the line

Bulldogs Kensley Feltner also makes history in KY HS hoops
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Winfield Generals didn’t score a field goal the entire fourth quarter against Poca and it didn’t matter as they made 17 free throws to win 46-39. The last two point basket they made was late in the third quarter by Cody Griffith which made it 29-21. In the final eight minutes, Winfield went 17 of 25 from the line to improve to 12-8 with three games left.

Also from Kentucky high school basketball, Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner became the sixth player in KHSAA history to eclipse 4,000 points and Paintsville took on Pikeville.

Here’s the highlights from the games as seen on WSAZ Sports Friday night.

