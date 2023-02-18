Hometown Hero | Goldie Griffith

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Living an entire century is a huge accomplishment on its own, but one woman celebrating a birthday in Portsmouth this week will tell you it’s how you spend those years that really counts.

Goldie Griffith, a lifetime Portsmouth resident, has given decades of her time volunteering at Southern Ohio Medical Center -- starting there in 1985.

A special birthday party, all to celebrate Griffith’s “99 plus one” big day, was where we caught up with our latest Hometown Hero.

“I told her it was actually killing me that I couldn’t tell somebody her secret,” said Jenny Lavender, manager of Volunteer Services at SOMC. “Finally she reeled it in. As long as people only tell her she’s 99 plus one I was good to go with her blessing.”

For her part, Griffith says she’s happy to volunteer her time and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“I love people. I love to be busy,” she said. I can’t just sit and listen to television all day. I have certain times I sit and watch television. Rest of the the time, I’m busy.”

For more on Lesya Feinstein’s story about Griffith, just tap on the video link.

