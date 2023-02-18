Report of gun clears high school basketball game

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Reports of a gun Friday night at the basketball game between Portsmouth High and Minford High caused a panic and ended with the game postponed.

Portsmouth City Schools Superintendent Scott Dutey said no gun was actually found, despite a post on social media.

Dutey released the following statement:

“This was the result of a social media post that obviously took on a life of its own. There were no weapons at the game, no one was hurt and there is an ongoing investigation into these posts. Those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

“The stoppage was by the referees - they made the decision.

“It was a great setting and had the makings of a great game. The sad thing is the social media post did not involve Portsmouth or Minford - it was from another school. Ruined a great evening but we will get to the bottom of it.”

The Portsmouth Police Department released this statement:

“This evening at Portsmouth High School at a basketball game between Portsmouth High School and Minford High School, there was an incident where someone allegedly had a weapon. Someone overheard the comment and ran from the gym with others following. After the school was cleared, no weapon was found. Officers spoke with all involved and are continuing to sort out the incident. The investigation is ongoing and there is a person of interest.

“No students from Portsmouth or Minford were involved.

“No one was hurt in the incident.”

