Some students trapped by high water able to leave school

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some students in Lincoln County who had to stay overnight at school due to high water were able to go home Friday night, according to Lincoln County Schools.

School officials said the students from Duval PK-8 were expected to be picked up by their families around 6:45 p.m. Friday at the board office.

On Thursday, more than 100 students, including at Lincoln County High School, had to stay put at school due to floodwaters.

As of Friday night, school officials said it still wasn’t possible for the students at Lincoln County High School who live in the Duval area to return home.

School officials said the students will remain until the water recedes along Route 3 near the Hamlin Lions Club Field. They say bus drivers will remain on standby to pick up those students.

