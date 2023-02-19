First Warning Forecast | Unseasonably warm air much of this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The normal - or seasonable - high temperature for this time of year is 50 degrees. Except for Friday, high temperatures are forecast to be well above that number all week long. Some days will be warmer than others, with Thursday looking to challenge a record high for the date. Even nighttime lows look to stay above freezing, something that should not be happening in mid to late February. In addition to the warmth will be occasional rain showers, though flooding does not look to be a threat at this time.

Cloud cover increases through midnight Sunday evening as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 40s. With a lingering breeze, hilltops will stay milder than valleys.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky Sunday night as low temperatures drop to the low to mid 40s. The breeze lingers along with dry conditions.

Presidents Day on Monday sees a mostly cloudy sky with a few passing showers at times. The rain will be light overall and more scattered in nature as the day goes on. Therefore, plenty of dry time is still expected. High temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

On Tuesday, expect a couple showers in the morning followed by drier and sunnier conditions for the afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers at times, particularly during the morning. Meanwhile, afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 degrees.

After a brief shower or two early on, Thursday turns mostly sunny and dry. A breezy and unseasonably warm day is on tap as high temperatures surge to the upper 70s. The record high for the date in both Huntington and Charleston is 76 degrees.

Friday stays mostly sunny but turns cooler as afternoon temperatures only reach the upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with a shower or two possible. High temperatures again rise to the mid 50s.

