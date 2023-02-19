Man dies in house fire

One person has died after a house fire, according to the West Virginia Fire Marshal.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has died after a house fire Saturday evening, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

Investigators said the fire broke out in the 4300 block of Siders Avenue around 11:45 Saturday evening.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal identified the victim as 59-year-old James Craig.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, according to Investigator Chastain.

Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.

