Woman dead after shooting
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -First responders are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Charleston, West Virginia.
Charleston Police Department said the victim is a female.
The incident was reported just after 3 o’clock on Sunday in the 1000 block of Grant Street, according to dispatchers.
No information is being released on the woman’s identity.
Officers say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide
This is a developing story.
