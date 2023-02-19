Woman dead after shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -First responders are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Charleston, West Virginia.

Charleston Police Department said the victim is a female.

The incident was reported just after 3 o’clock on Sunday in the 1000 block of Grant Street, according to dispatchers.

No information is being released on the woman’s identity.

Officers say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide

This is a developing story.

