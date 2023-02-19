Super senior night for Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a super senior night for the Marshall basketball program as they beat Troy 88-78 with four players scoring in double figures. Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor combined for 49 points while Kamdyn Curfman and Obinna Anochilli-Killen each scored 15. The Herd improves to 23-6 overall and 12-4 in the Sun Belt Conference while at the same time locking up one of the top four seeds in the upcoming conference tournament in Pensacola.

Here are the highlights and post-game reaction from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.