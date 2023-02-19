Super senior night for Marshall

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a super senior night for the Marshall basketball program as they beat Troy 88-78 with four players scoring in double figures. Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor combined for 49 points while Kamdyn Curfman and Obinna Anochilli-Killen each scored 15. The Herd improves to 23-6 overall and 12-4 in the Sun Belt Conference while at the same time locking up one of the top four seeds in the upcoming conference tournament in Pensacola.

Here are the highlights and post-game reaction from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an...
Body of infant boy swept away from floodwaters located by first responders
Allegations of wrongdoing raised against West Virginia State Police
Wrongdoing allegations raised against West Virginia State Police
Man killed in trooper-involved shooting identified
Man killed in trooper-involved shooting identified
A mudslide in Mingo County has knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded...
Mudslide in Mingo County knocks homes from foundation
Report of gun clears high school basketball game
Report of gun clears high school basketball game

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Feb 18
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Feb 18
MU beats Troy
Clean-up after Mudslide knocks homes from foundation
mingo mudslide matt
Cleanup began after floodwaters began to recede
Milton Flood Cleanup