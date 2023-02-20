Crews fight house fire in Kanawha County

Crews fight house fire in Kanawha County
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on the scene Monday afternoon of a house fire in the Winifrede area of Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fields Creek Road.

There are no reported injuries now.

Crews from East Bank, Chesapeake and Marmet volunteer fire departments are on the scene, as well as Kanawha County EMS crews.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

