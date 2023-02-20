Friend remembers woman shot and killed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Charleston Police, a woman named Julia Wickline was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while sitting on her porch along Grant Street.

While talking on her phone, police say she was approached by a man who briefly spoke with her before firing several shots.

After pulling the trigger, police say the man took off towards Central Ave. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Wickline was pronounced dead at the scene, and her friend Amber Bescoach was devastated to hear what happened.

“I yelled. I was like ‘no not Julia’. I didn’t believe her, screamed, mad. I couldn’t understand why she’s been through so much,” said Bescoach.

Bescoach said Wickline had been through a lot and was making progress in her battle with addiction. She said Wickline had been sober for about six months.

“Being able to just see the light and the glow come back into her face is probably one of my favorites. And her getting her 90-day chip and how excited she was and wanting us to be there for every milestone,” said Bescoach.

Bescoach said her friend was brave to face her addiction head-on.

“Extremely caring and brave, it is hard to admit your faults and that you messed up and come back and still hold your head up high and say ‘hey I am still living I will give this another try,” said Bescoach. “She survived coming back in and then, being taken down like this.”

As police search for the person accused of killing her friend, Bescoach says she wants justice.

