Little League fields damaged by flooding

Wayne Central Little League sustained major damage to their fields after massive flooding during the weekend.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many in Wayne, the end of February is usually filled with anticipation of the upcoming Little League season, but this year the season is in danger of striking out.

Now, league safety coordinator Joseph Dorsey is left assessing the damages.

“When we say we lost everything, we mean everything is gone. I mean, tryouts are March 4th.. Practice is supposed to begin the next week,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey says the community came together Saturday to clean debris off the fields. He said the league cannot bounce back without their help and community donations.

