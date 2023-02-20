Ludacris to perform at State Fair of West Virginia

(pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Fair of West Virginia officials announced Monday that performer Ludacris will make an appearance at the 10-day fair in Lewisburg, W.Va.

Ludacris will perform on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10 AM.

“We are extremely excited to add Ludacris to our 2023 lineup,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “The Main Stage is going to be packed with awesome performances that we can’t wait to share with you!”

Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.

Fair officials announced earlier this month that rapper Nelly will be returning to the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Nelly returning to the State Fair of West Virginia

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on August 10-19, 2023.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are on scene of a deadly shooting.
Police identify woman killed in shooting
One person has died after a house fire, according to the West Virginia Fire Marshal.
Man dies in house fire
Cleanup began after floodwaters began to recede
Cleaning supplies available for flood victims
Corey Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.
Man arrested after lengthy standoff
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 20th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 20th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
The WV DHHR contracted a private developer to build a group home along Norwood Road in Cabell...
WSAZ Investigates: Concerned community members meet with leaders to discuss proposed DHHR group home
Corey Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.
Man arrested after lengthy standoff