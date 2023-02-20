Man arrested after lengthy standoff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)-A man has been arrested after a lengthy standoff, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Kentucky State Police said troopers were serving an arrest warrant for a parole violation when things escalated.
The standoff situation lasted for several hours on Sunday.
Investigators say Corey Benton, 33 of Hamtrack, Michigan faces a fugitive from another state charge among others.
Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.
Troopers say the situation was peacefully resolved.
This is a developing story.
