Man arrested after lengthy standoff

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)-A man has been arrested after a lengthy standoff, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police said troopers were serving an arrest warrant for a parole violation when things escalated.

The standoff situation lasted for several hours on Sunday.

Investigators say Corey Benton, 33 of Hamtrack, Michigan faces a fugitive from another state charge among others.

Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.

Troopers say the situation was peacefully resolved.

This is a developing story.

