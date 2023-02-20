Man arrested after lengthy standoff

Corey Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.
Corey Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.(Carter County Detention Center)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)-A man has been arrested after a lengthy standoff, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police said troopers were serving an arrest warrant for a parole violation when things escalated.

The standoff situation lasted for several hours on Sunday.

Investigators say Corey Benton, 33 of Hamtrack, Michigan faces a fugitive from another state charge among others.

Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.

Troopers say the situation was peacefully resolved.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are on scene of a deadly shooting.
Woman dead after shooting
Report of gun clears high school basketball game
Report of gun clears high school basketball game
Man killed in trooper-involved shooting identified
Man killed in trooper-involved shooting identified
Allegations of wrongdoing raised against West Virginia State Police
Wrongdoing allegations raised against West Virginia State Police
Lawmakers weigh in on WVSP allegations
Lawmakers weigh in on WVSP allegations

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Feb 19
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Feb 19
One person has died after a house fire, according to the West Virginia Fire Marshal.
Man dies in house fire
Charleston Police are on scene of a deadly shooting.
Woman dead after shooting
Cleanup began after floodwaters began to recede
Cleaning supplies available for flood victims