Ohio parents push for stricter OVI laws after daughter’s death

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A family who lost their daughter to a drunk driver is now working to pass legislation in her honor.

In September 2020, the Wright Family said their daughter Olivia Wright was hit and killed by a drunk driver in a pickup truck.

Bryan Wright, Olivia’s father, said the man behind the wheel of the truck was three times over the legal limit and had been arrested for an operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) before.

“The loss is not comprehendible. I never will forget the knock on the door,” said Bryan Wright, Olivia’s father. " It’s a knock you can’t mistake for anything else. I knew it was the sheriff’s department before I even opened the door.”

Liv’s family said she was known for her big heart, working to help the homeless and elderly.

Liv also had a passion for justice. It’s the reason her parents say they spent two years working on ‘Liv’s Law.’

The bill introduced in the Ohio House proposes to strengthen penalties for impaired drivers, especially those with repeat offenses.

If the bill passes, the Wrights hope it’ll make people think twice before drinking and driving.

“I don’t want to see anybody experience the horrific loss and the nightmare. We’re two years in, and it still feels like yesterday,” said Bryan Wright. “I couldn’t imagine someone having to go through this kind of grief.”

Ohio state Rep. Mark Johnson sponsored the bill.

“What happened to Liv was a great tragedy, one that should not have happened if the impaired driver took responsibility, however, they chose otherwise. Many Ohioans have witnessed other similar tragedies. As a lawmaker that represents the Wright family, I feel compelled to take action to increase the penalties for impaired driving, especially repeat offenders where a death occurs because of their negligence.”

Rep. Mark Johnson

To read a copy of the proposed legislation, click here.

