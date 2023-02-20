Shawnee State set to unveil new Kricker Innovation Hub in March

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Shawnee State University is extending its footprint into downtown Portsmouth. The new Kricker Innovation Hub on Chillicothe Street is nearing completion.

“Six years ago, we started with this vision on paper of what we wanted to do and where we wanted to go to create this bridge between campus and community,” said Innovation Hub Director David Kilroy.

Kilroy says the Innovation Hub will serve as a public space to house all of the necessary programming and technology to help local entrepreneurs develop their businesses.

“The Innovation Hub is meant to not only extend the physical footprint of the university, but also bring those resources out into the community so that we can help a small business and help entrepreneurs in a way that we haven’t been able to for a long time,” Kilroy said.

Shawnee State University is set to complete the facility by the beginning of March. This will complete $4 million worth of renovations to a building that what was once home to an clothing manufacturing company. It is nearly 130 years old, and Shawnee State’s Director of Facilities and Maintenance says historic preservation is vitally important.

“It has new roof insulation that was never there, insulated glass for our windows, storefronts and curtain walls, LED lighting inside and out, and new HVAC equipment with automated controls to bring this 19th century building into the 21st century,” said John Temponeras, director of Facilities and Maintenance.

When its doors open in March, a new era will begin, and Kilroy hopes it will jumpstart a renewed interest in art, culture and innovation.

“It’s helping to see the potential in this part of town, in this part of Ohio and part of the region as that center for arts, culture, and innovation. I think that is really important, Kilroy said.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for March 9.

