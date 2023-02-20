Springy week ahead has ups and downs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The song Rainy days and Mondays was immortalized by the Carpenters in the 1970s. In the case of today that moniker referred to the small amount of morning rain along and south of I-64 and was modified by the evening showers that blossomed as a front crossed the region. Overall light rains with no flooding were predicted. Now the pattern this week will be favored for warmer air to return and episodes of night-time showers. So when the temperature hits the 70s mid-week there should be plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors.

Tonight’s evening shower pattern will fade into patches of mist and fog pre-dawn. Lows will dip back into the 40s. Tuesday skies will start with low clouds and a touch of drizzle then yield to afternoon sunshine. Highs near 60 will be rather ordinary for this winter. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning new showers will pass as genuinely warm spring-time air invades. Highs will aim for the 70s with records to be challenged on Thursday but only afternoon overnight showers pass.

So the theme this week is night time showers and daytime warming temperatures.

By Friday colder air will ooze in from the north as the air chills back to typical late February levels. There is the risk of some nighttime sleet on Friday heading into the weekend. At this point no snow is expected thru the end of February as we eye a top 10 least snowy winter season squarely in the face!

