Volux with Living Well Aesthetics

By Summer Jewell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new treatment from Living Well Aesthetics promises to tighten the skin around your jaw and neck.

Dr. Jarrod Chapman stopped by First Look at Four to explain how it works.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are on scene of a deadly shooting.
Police identify woman killed in shooting
One person has died after a house fire, according to the West Virginia Fire Marshal.
Man dies in house fire
Corey Benton is lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.
Man arrested after lengthy standoff
Cleanup began after floodwaters began to recede
Cleaning supplies available for flood victims
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon
Small plane crashes outside of Buckhannon

Latest News

Lawn & Landscape Expert Brown Landscape Management 02/17/2
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Heart Month and Heart Disease with Pikeville Medical Center
Heart Month and heart disease with Pikeville Medical Center
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Bookmark Monday | Hello Head, Meet Heart
Bookmark Monday | Hello Head, Meet Heart