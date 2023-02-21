Body found underneath blanket in grassy area

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation has begun after a gruesome discovery was made by a member of an inmate roadside crew Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the roadside crew immediately called 911 after finding a body under a blanket along Greenbrier Street, right before Airport Road.

Police say the body was located in a grassy area around 2 p.m.

Greenbrier Street has been shut down as police investigate.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die during head-on crash
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Roane County
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Wickline lost her life after police say she was shot and killed on a front porch.
Friend remembers woman shot and killed; suspect arrested
Ludacris to perform at State Fair of West Virginia

Latest News

Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Brighten up your meal planning
Brighten up your meal planning
Live from New Orleans on parade route for Mardi Gras
Live from New Orleans on parade route for Mardi Gras
Structural Heart Program at St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute
Structural Heart Program at St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute