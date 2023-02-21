THE BREAKDOWN | Changes to group home plans after WSAZ investigation

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, WSAZ reported about the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ plan to put a group home for people charged with crimes -- but deemed incompetent to stand trial -- in the middle of a residential area of Cabell County. However, after two community meetings, plans may be shifting. Sarah Sager attended those meeting and joins the WSAZ NOW Desk with information and why the community may soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

WSAZ Investigates | Residents relieved group home plans appear to be scrapped

