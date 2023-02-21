Case against coffee shop owner facing sexual assault charges headed to grand jury

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a coffee shop owner charged in a sexual assault and child pornography investigation is headed to a grand jury, according to Logan County Magistrate Court officials.

Michael Cline, 47, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of distributing and possessing child pornography. He appeared in court Tuesday for his preliminary hearing.

Magistrate Joe Mendez found probable cause for all three charges.

Cline is the owner of the Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street in Logan. On Jan. 27, troopers searched the coffee shop as part of the investigation, gathering a number of pieces of evidence.

Cline is in custody in the Southwestern Regional Jail. His bond is $500,000 cash only. The defense requested a bond reduction, but Mendez denied that.

