Crews on scene of brush fire

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are fighting a brush fire Tuesday afternoon in Roane County, according to county 911 dispatchers.

They say it has involved two to three acres along Lick Fork Road.

Crews from Spencer, Reedy and Walton volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

No structures are endangered or roads are closed at this time.

The Division of Forestry was sending someone to the scene.

