District shares response to concerns about Ritter Park trails

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Impacts from flooding in May 2022 are still worn on the surface of the Ritter Park trails.

Users have expressed concerns about several slips on the trails, so we took concerns to the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District.

Executive Director Kathy McKenna said repairs to a major slip along North Boulevard will require help from another agency.

“That is something that our staff is not able to fix their selves;, we do not have the equipment. It takes funding, it takes a lot of manpower, and again it will take dry weather in order to work on it,” McKenna said.

McKenna said she wants the park to be in pristine condition.

“You walk out here and you look at it and know that it has been here for many months, and it’s upsetting that you haven’t been able to address it yet,” McKenna said.

The district says the full repairs could take another year, with a hopeful finish date of late spring 2024.

