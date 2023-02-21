Kentucky House Bill 331 focuses on AED requirements for middle and high schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers in Kentucky are discussing a bill that would add an extra layer of safety at school sporting events and practices. Kentucky House Bill 331 was introduced on Feb. 15 and sets requirements for automated external defibrillators (AEDs). An AED is a life-saving device that can shock someone’s heart back into rhythm if they suffer sudden cardiac arrest.

On Tuesday, state Representatives Kim Moser and Ruth Ann Palumbo held a news conference to discuss the bill and how they believe it can save lives. They were joined in Frankfort by families who have lost a loved one as a result of sudden cardiac arrest.

House Bill 331 sets requirements that must be met by the start of the 2025-2026 school year and that school administrators must:

Maintain a portable AED in a public, readily accessible, well-marked location of every middle and high school building and at every school sanctioned event, practice or athletic competition

Adopt procedures for the usage of AEDs during an emergency

Adopt policies on training, maintenance, notification, and communication with local emergency medical services

Ensure that a minimum of three (3) school employees and all interscholastic athletic coaches be trained on how to use an AED

“This legislation is needed in Kentucky and will save lives. That is why it is so important,” said Representative Ruth Ann Palumbo.

House Bill 331 will be heard in committee where some of the language may be adjusted.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.