Milton residents face second flood cleanup effort since 2021

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Milton residents are experiencing a frustrating and exhausting feeling of déjà-vu as they work to clean up a mess left behind by a flood.

“We’ve been at it the past two days nonstop,” Daniel Foster, who lives along McGhee Street, said.

A Milton official described what happened late last week as a 100-year-flood.

“Water got up to the windows on the car,” Foster said. “We lost all kinds of personal stuff we just can’t get back.”

Water covered Alice Templeton’s floors.

“It’s aggravating,” Templeton, who also lives on McGhee Street, said. “It’s just total chaos.”

Templeton says they only recently got their house back to normal after flooding in 2021, and it’s emotionally deflating just two years later to have to go through this all over again.

“We just finally got it cleaned up, and here it came again,” she said.

Construction of a floodwall at the Mud River in Milton was originally expected to begin in the summer of 2021.

At a meeting in Milton last September, the project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the pandemic and inflation were big reasons for the delay, and maybe they’ll be getting started in 2024.

“They were talking about it when we moved in here 30 years ago, and it’s still not done,” Templeton said.

Foster wishes something could finally be done to break this cycle.

“It breaks you mentally,” Foster said. “You think you’ve got everything good. Then the year passes and another flood comes, and it just takes everything you had that you’ve been working back to get. It’s really tough.”

Residents can pick up cleaning supplies at the Milton Volunteer Fire Department.

Sunday and Monday, firefighters have been handing out items like wipes, shovels, rakes, and gloves. Firefighters say they expect cleaning supplies will be available at their department the rest of the week.

A group called Team Rubicon that helps with disaster response has also been in the area to get an idea of what other resources they can bring in to help, firefighters tell WSAZ.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.