Spring fever warning

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tuesday’s afternoon sunshine and gusty winds propelled highs to 60 degrees. The spring flowers responding in kind with daffodils sprouting and even some rose swells and early ornamental buds peaking out. Now comes word that near record breaking highs will grace our presence the next 2 days. Some computer models are suggesting the temperature gets to 80 on Thursday.

Tonight, clouds will increase as the breezes back off. Late night showers will cross the region. Low 42. Wednesday’s partial sunshine will follow the overnight ground dampening. As the wind picks up again highs will head for the mid-70s threatening records set back in 1930. Thursday will echo Wednesday with the overnight shower pattern giving way to sunshine.

By Friday colder air will return as a north wind sets in. Highs will settle back into the 40s with overnight lows near freezing by Saturday morning. Saturday’s grey, chilly air will rain upon the region with the risk of freezing conditions in the morning.

Sunday will dry out and temperatures will jump back into the 50s.

