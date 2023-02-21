Summer Library Reading Program with Mark Wood Fun Show

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Cowboy magician Mark Wood of Jackson, Ohio, is a full-time entertainer who performs for all occasions throughout the Tri-State area.

Mark combines magic, comedy, and audience participation in his program.

His shows are ideal for all ages, and he has been performing magic for more than 50 years.

For more information, visit: https://www.markwoodfunshow.com/

