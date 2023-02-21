Traffic Alert | Drivers can expect delays on Hal Greer Boulevard

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers in Huntington should look out for a traffic alert starting Tuesday.

It’s the first day for the Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor Project, and some parts of Hal Greer Boulevard are down to one lane.

The first day of the project has already caused delays for drivers, creating bottlenecked traffic near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Hal Greer.

Drivers going to Huntington during this project can get around the traffic by taking the 5th Street exit.

The median, northbound, and southbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, according to the DOH.

Work includes digging out the median to build planter boxes between Third Avenue and Seventh Avenue, breaking up pavement for a new paving base from Seventh Avenue to Eighth Avenue, and digging out median for planter boxes between Eighth Avenue and Washington Boulevard. Contractors will also install temporary traffic controls and temporary traffic signal.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area for flaggers, equipment, and workers.

Traffic traveling through the area should pay attention to posted signs and message boards for current traffic patterns.

The City of Huntington, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, and KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission partnered on a roadway project to improve connectivity and safety on Hal Greer.

In November 2022, Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for $13,551,00. The project will realign intersections at 10th Avenue and Charleston Avenue, widening sidewalks, adding bicycle lanes, installing new lighting, reconfiguring traffic lights and adding greenspace along the Hal Greer corridor, all to make the area more user-friendly for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists and to make the corridor more attractive.

Officials say it’s designed to make Hal Greer safer, by adding more bike paths and cross walks among other modifications.

The City of Huntington now has a section on their website outlining the project that you can find here.

The phone number listed on the website for general questions about the project is (304) 528-5625.

To report an issue, you can call 1-833-WV-ROADS.

