Woman accused of waving, throwing firearm arrested

Smock was arrested for wanton endangerment with a firearm and domestic battery with a weapon.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 19, after an incident where police say she was caught on camera waving and throwing a gun and a knife at a significant other.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Smock, 48, of Alum Creek, arrived home intoxicated and began arguing with a man inside.

Deputies say when they arrived in the 1500 block of Brook Road in South Charleston around 9:30 p.m., the victim told them during an argument Smock got violent and struck him in the back of the head.

The victim also told deputies Smock retrieved a handgun from inside the home and pointed it at him before throwing it in his direction.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim showed deputies a video he recorded during the incident.

Deputies reported Smock was seen in the video waving a firearm around on the front porch and attempting to fire the weapon several times.

Deputies say a large kitchen knife was found on the living room floor. Deputies say Smock was seen in the video throwing a knife toward the victim.

Smock was arrested for wanton endangerment with a firearm and domestic battery with a weapon.

Smock was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Her bond was set for $1,000.

