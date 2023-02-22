Barboursville Little League seeking funding from city for upgrades

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With a little more than a month until opening day, the Barboursville Little League is hoping to have some big upgrades to their fields in time for the first pitch.

League Vice President Brad Caserta says they’re hoping to add turf fields, install new lights at the softball field, and add a roof to their batting cage facility.

“You have inherent problems that come with weather with a regular baseball or softball field,” Caserta said. “Any type of rainy day, you have cancellation.”

The league has raised close to $75,000 to pay for the upgrades.

At Tuesday night’s Barboursville city council meeting, where the average age of those in attendance was much younger than usual, league officials asked city leaders for $280,000 to help pay for the projects.

The fields are located at Barboursville Park on city property.

“Our goal is to get on par with our surrounding areas,” Caserta said. “Turfing fields is now the norm, and we’re trying to get there.”

Council members voted unanimously for an amendment allocating the money for the upgrades, pending legal review.

“I think it is a needed project,” council member Patrick Wagoner said during the meeting. “It needs to be done. Unfortunately, time constraints are an issue on us.”

“We can’t write you a check tonight,” Mayor Chris Tatum told the crowd. “I want this project to happen, too.”

“We do have intent from the city of Barboursville to allocate a substantial amount of funds to our league, but we’re not there yet,” Caserta said after the meeting. “We still have to cross the finish line.”

Caserta says work on the projects is ready to get underway as soon as they get the green light. He says the work would take a couple weeks to complete. They’re hoping the changes can be finished in time for opening day April 1.

