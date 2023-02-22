Crews on scene of deadly crash

Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a deadly crash in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha...
Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a deadly crash in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County, W.Va.(WSAZ/Kim Donahue)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Tuesday night of a deadly rollover crash involving a truck in the Cedar Grove area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Big Mountain Road and Kelleys Creek Road.

At least one person has died in the crash.

