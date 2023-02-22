Dementia Friendly Day in Saint Albans with Braley Care Homes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Feb. 22 has been officially named “Dementia Friendly Day” in the city of Saint Albans.

Chris Braley, the owner of Braley Care Homes, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what it means and some different ways to get involved.

