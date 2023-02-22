Family mourns after police say woman was murdered

By Alex Jackson
Feb. 22, 2023
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after police say he murdered a woman in Ironton.

The Ironton Police Department says Joseph Lewis, 58, is being charged with the death of Jeri Crabtree, who was 59.

In a news release, the department said they got a call early Tuesday morning about an overdose death in the 100 block of South Seventh Street in Ironton.

When officers arrived, they say they found Lewis sitting next to Crabtree’s body.

They say she appeared to have serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Lewis was taken into custody and is now in the Lawrence County Jail.

Crabtree’s sister, Dian Hall, said her sister was a wonderful person.

“She (Crabtree) was a very kind person. She had a heart of gold,” Hall said.

Hall said she still cannot believe her sister is gone, and will always remember the memories they had.

“I rocked her in my arms when she was a baby. I changed her diapers,” Hall said.

For previous coverage:

Man charged with murder following incident in Ironton

