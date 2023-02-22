Lions start post-season with win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Lions scored 108 points in their opening 64th District boys basketball win over Fairview and they will play Ashland Thursday night for the title. Also on Tuesday, the Winfield girls advanced in the playoffs by beating Nitro while the Cabell Midland boys ended the regular season with a win over South Point.

Here’s the highlights from all three games.

