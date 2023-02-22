SHERIFF | Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading law enforcement on a chase is in police custody, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reports the chase began after the theft of a vehicle along 1st Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington.

Huntington police officers were originally in pursuit of the driver.

Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies took over once the chase reached outside of city limits.

The man was taken into custody near a gas station at the intersection of Heath Creek Road and Route 10, according to the sheriff’s office.

Further information has not been released.

