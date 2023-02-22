Man charged with murder following incident in Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is in jail facing murder charges after an incident during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Ironton, Ohio.

According to the Ironton Police Department, officers arrived at a home at 116 ½ South 7th Street after receiving a call of a possible overdose involving a death.

After no one inside the home answered the front door, officers looked through a window and reported seeing two people lying on the kitchen floor.

When officers knocked on the window, someone inside the home told them the front door was unlocked and to come in.

Once inside, officers say they found Joseph Lewis, 58, sitting next to a woman who appeared to have serious injuries.

EMS crews on scene determined the woman, Jeri Crabtree, 59, had died.

Lewis has been charged with murder and is in the Lawrence County Jail.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.