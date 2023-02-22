Man pleads guilty to copper thefts that damaged interstate lighting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of copper thefts that caused nearly $1.5 million worth of damage to lighting along Interstates 64 and 77 pleaded guilty to the charges, Kanawha County Courthouse officials say.

According to investigators, the incidents happened between March and July of last year.

Clarence Giles, who’s in his early 30s, pleaded guilty Tuesday. His charges included grand larceny, breaking and entering, receiving and transferring stolen goods, and obtaining property by false pretense.

He will be sentenced at 11 a.m. April 4.

Investigators say Giles took the copper material to local recycle stations and received more than $16,000 in cash.

The affected areas included Charleston, South Charleston and Sissonville.

For previous coverage:

Man arrested in copper thefts from interstate light poles

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.