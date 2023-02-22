Pedestrian sent to hospital after hit by car

CHELYAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A pedestrian was hit on Tuesday, Feb. 21 while attempting to hail a bus, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue SE and the Lopez Bridge access ramp in Chelyan.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old pedestrian crossed the intersection to attempt to board a KRT bus that was stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the bus attempted to wave the pedestrian away, as they do not board or unload passengers from traffic lanes that do not have shoulder access or when passenger safety is at risk.

However, the pedestrian had already entered the eastbound traffic lane and was hit by a vehicle traveling east.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his bag and legs.

The driver involved and the driver of the KRT bus who witnessed the accident remained on the scene to speak with police.

No charges were filed.

