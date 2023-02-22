Police cruiser involved in 2-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intersection of Randolph Street and Pennsylvania Ave. North is blocked off after a 2 vehicle crash involving a Charleston police cruiser.

Our crew on scene saw a cruiser with its airbags deployed and an officer being checked out by EMS. We asked dispatchers about any possible injuries, they tell us no one has been taken to the hospital.

