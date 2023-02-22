Queen of Clean | How to clean a travel mug

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Cleaning travel mugs and thermos containers

About this Tip: Rinsing these is not enough, but that is what most people do. Unfortunately, these cups and thermos containers end up with mold and bacteria growing in the lids and in the containers.

How to:

1. Remove the lid on the mug or thermos.

2. Take the lid apart. Read the directions that came with it or carefully remove and take apart everything you can.

3. Wash the mug and all parts in hot soapy water and rinse well. Using a bottle brush makes this easier.

4. Soak the mug and the lid pieces in hot water and white vinegar. Use about ¼ of white vinegar and then fill the container with hot water.

5. Allow this to soak for 30 minutes or so.

6. Rinse well, flushing with hot water.

7. Allow the pieces to dry before reassembly.

Warnings & Cautions: Be sure you take apart everything you can. Mold and mildew can grow easily.

Linda Says: It is best not to use chlorine bleach in these containers. It can damage the seals and gaskets.

