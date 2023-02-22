Sheriff investigating body found
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A body has been found Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.
Sheriff Corey Miller tells WSAZ.com a female was found at the public boat ramp in Leon.
The sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about a possible body in the water near the ramp around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The incident remains under investigation.
Keep checking the WSAZ app.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.