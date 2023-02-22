Sheriff’s office identifies victims of deadly Kanawha Co. crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Wednesday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the victims involved in a deadly crash Tuesday evening in Cedar Grove, West Virginia.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along Kelly’s Creek Road.

First Responders with Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department were on scene within three minutes of 911 operators receiving the call and immediately started lifesaving measures.

Three people inside the truck became trapped inside, while one passenger was ejected, officials say.

The driver, Robert Graley, 52, of Emmons, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The front passenger, Samantha Smith, 44, of Emmons, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were transported to the hospital.

One passenger has since been released from the hospital. The other remains in the hospital in stable condition, officials reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the pickup truck was traveling south on Kelly’s Creek Road.

Deputies say evidence on the road showed the pickup truck was traveling at an excessive speed, well above the 45 miles per hour posted speed limit.

As the driver was negotiating a curve to the left, investigators report the passenger side tires left the roadway on the right shoulder, causing the driver to lose control and cross the center line before driving off the left side of the roadway.

Once off the roadway, the hit a tree before severing a utility pole, and colliding with several trees on the creek embankment as the pickup truck overturned.

The pickup truck came to rest on its passenger side with heavy damage to the roof, front, and sides.

Kelly’s Creek Road was shut down for approximately seven hours.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that speed alone was the main contribution to this crash.

The sheriff’s office says no one inside the truck were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.

