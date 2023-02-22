US 23 reopens after crash

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A Greenup County 911 dispatcher told WSAZ that all US 23 lanes are back open to traffic.

The crash was near the intersection of Ashland Drive.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - All north and southbound lanes of US 23 have been shut down Wednesday following an accident.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Ashland Drive.

Dispatchers estimate all lanes will remain shut down for the next hour to two hours.

Injuries have been reported, dispatchers say.

Further information has not been released.

