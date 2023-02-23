Volleyball Championship to be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center

The 2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center this fall.(WSAZ)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston has been chosen to host the 2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Volleyball Championship this fall, featuring teams from countries across the world.

The championship, presented by USA volleyball, will take place Sept. 5-10 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The U.S. men’s volleyball team will be hosting teams 8 different countries: Canada, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago. It will be Team USA’s last event in the U.S. before they head to Paris for the 2024 Olympics games.

Team USA is a three-time gold medalist team, featuring nationally recognized athletes.

This is the first time the championship has been held in the U.S. since 2017. It will include 4 matches a day, with the quarterfinals taking place on Sept. 8.

The CEO of USA Volleyball, Jamie Davis, tells WSAZ the event will bring thousands of people to Charleston.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Feb. 24. They can be purchased either on Ticketmaster’s website or at the Charleston Coliseum box office.

