97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.(Bradford Ski Area)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
Man charged with murder following incident in Ironton
The fire chief says the man had been stuck there since noon Wednesday.
Man rescued after spending 19 hours trapped in drain
2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash
A friend of CJ Mentz says he could always make people laugh, and he had a heart of gold.
Huntington police release name of shooting victim

Latest News

A friend of CJ Mentz says he could always make people laugh, and he had a heart of gold.
Community mourns man killed in Huntington shooting
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley were charged with drug possession and distribution as well as six...
Police: 2 young girls walked streets alone to report their own abuse
W.Va. Senate limits mugshots on social media
W.Va. Senate limits mugshots on social media
Falling back from spring weather
First warning forecast
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement