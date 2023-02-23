Cause of mudslide identified in southern W.Va.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been a few days since a massive mudslide happened in the Ragland area of Mingo County. It knocked railroad cars off the tracks and shoved homes off their foundations, forcing families out.

We reached out to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to get more information about what caused the mudslide.

A WVDEP spokesperson replied saying: “This incident was caused by a slide that originated from a coal mining operation operated by Coal-Mac, LLC. The slide was caused by the failure of a sediment ditch berm.”

During the weekend, Coal-Mac worked to remove mud and debris and stabilize the area. That work is ongoing.

We spoke with a woman who says she’s thankful her family is alive.

“What came out of there, if it had come out a little bit further they would’ve been no more. It’s amazing what God can do sometimes,” Faye Hall said.

We asked the WVDEP about what comes next in terms of paying for damages. A spokesperson said, “The citizens, company, and insurance adjusters are in communications and what agreements are reached will be between those parties. The hotel rooms being provided by the company will continue to be provided until no longer necessary.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.