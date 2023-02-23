Couple arested on child abuse charges

Codi Allen and SueAnn Carter are charged with abusing their infant twins.
Codi Allen and SueAnn Carter are charged with abusing their infant twins.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two parents have been arrested and charged with a list of charges in connection with a child abuse case, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen, 20, and SueAnn Carter, 27, are charged with two counts of felonious assault and four counts of endangering children.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said a social worker from Nationwide Children’s Hospital contacted police on Feb. 20, 2023 about a possible case of child abuse. According to Sheriff Thoroughman, the social worker said five-week-old twins were in the hospitals trauma unit after being transferred from Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Deputies went to the hospital in Columbus to discuss the case with doctors providing treatment to both infants. According to investigators the injuries included eye hemorrhages, multiple broken bones in their legs and arms, multiple rib fractures, abrasions to the face including a black eye and bruising.

Deputies then arrested Allen and Carter and both are being held on a $340,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 351-1091.

