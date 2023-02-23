February warmth rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The old saying is that records are meant to be broken. So it was on Wednesday as highs soared into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. The officials per climatology from the National Weather Service pegged the peak temperature of 79 Huntington, 78 Charleston and 77 Beckley. Now the temperature-grams did indicate 81 at the Huntington airport at 4:15 but that has not been ingested into the official records. Either way, 79 or 81, this was an incredibly warm day for late winter. And the saying “play it again Sam” from the famous flick Casablanca will apply to Thursday when the record high of 76 will fall by mid-afternoon. Again the moniker the faster the wind blows the higher the temperature will soar. Stay tuned!

Tonight will see temperatures fall into the 60s by late evening with showers arriving mainly around or after midnight. Those showers will be the leftovers from severe weather along the Mississippi River earlier on Thursday. By first light of Thursday, showers will be exiting to the south and east of the region opening the door for another day of strong southwest winds and warming sunshine. Highs again will eye 80, plus or minus a degree or so.

Thursday night into Friday a cold front will cross the region and the air will chill back to normal levels heading into the weekend. Saturday will start with near freezing temperatures so the risk of a touch of ice will need to be closely watched for. The day will turn grey and dull with light rain showers and temperatures in the chilled 40s.

Sunday will see improving weather as the air warms back into the 50s with some sun breaking thru the clouds.

Next week will see showers on Monday then warming sunshine into mid-week. Highs next week won’t see the 70s but 50s and 60s will be common as March comes in like a lamb!

