Fentanyl charges lead to guilty pleas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people from Charleston pleaded guilty in federal court to fentanyl charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Kenneth Deshaun Hayway, 38, and Hannah Elizabeth Barbee, 30, both of Charleston entered guilty pleas on Feb. 23, 2023. Hayway and Barbee were charged with conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of drugs with fentanyl.

Court documents show Hayway and Barbee both sold fentanyl to a confidential informant in August 2022.

Both are set to be sentenced on June 15, 2023 and face up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.

